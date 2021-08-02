Error in file containing data for prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





Error in file containing data for prepayments (CK93)

Nykredit has discovered that one of the two files containing prepayment data which we published earlier today contains incorrect data.

The affected file is named eordinf.xml and contains prepayment data for all callable ISINs issued by the Nykredit Group except older ISINs issued by Totalkredit.

Nykredit is in the process of compiling a new file which will be published as soon as it has been completed.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Head of Investor Relations Morten Bækmand Nielsen tel +45 44 55 15 21.

