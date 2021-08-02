The Global Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market is expected to grow by $ 2.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Coating for Thermal Spray Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706474/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the ceramic coating for thermal spray market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand from IGT manufacturers and the high demand for thermal spray ceramic coatings in the automotive industry. In addition, the increased demand from IGT manufacturers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ceramic coating for thermal spray market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The ceramic coating for thermal spray market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oxides

• Carbides

• Nitrides

• Others



By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Energy generation

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased use of titania in the ceramic coating thermal spray process as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic coating for thermal spray market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ceramic coating for thermal spray market covers the following areas:

• Ceramic coating for thermal spray market sizing

• Ceramic coating for thermal spray market forecast

• Ceramic coating for thermal spray market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramic coating for thermal spray market vendors that include A&A Coatings, APS Materials Inc., Bodycote Plc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Fujimi Inc., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Sulzer Ltd., and TST Coatings Inc. Also, the ceramic coating for thermal spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

