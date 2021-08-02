The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market is expected to grow by $ 317.61 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Body Composition Analyzers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068944/?utm_source=GNW

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the body composition analyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing obese population and increasing geriatric population and an increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle. In addition, the growing obese population and increasing geriatric population are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The body composition analyzers market analysis includes the technology and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The body composition analyzers market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Bio impedance analyzer

• DEXA

• Others



By End-user

• Healthcare facilities

• Weight loss and therapy facilities

• Home users



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing per capita expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the body composition analyzers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on body composition analyzers market covers the following areas:

• Body composition analyzers market sizing

• Body composition analyzers market forecast

• Body composition analyzers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body composition analyzers market vendors that include Beurer GmbH, Bodystat Ltd., COSMED Srl, General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., InBody Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Rjl Systems Inc., Seca GmbH & Co. Kg, and Tanita. Also, the body composition analyzers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



