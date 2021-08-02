Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Selecta’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., will participate in upcoming investor conferences in August.



Details on the panel can be found below.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. EDT

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT

Webcast: Click Here

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative. An archived webcast of the Canaccord corporate update will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

