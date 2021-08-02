Parexel’s Peyton Howell and Sofia Baig Named to 2021 PharmaVOICE 100

Parexel leaders recognized as two of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences

for their transformative efforts to drive equity and innovation across the industry

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced that two of its visionary leaders have been named to the PharmaVOICE 100 list of the most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. Peyton Howell, President, Consulting and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer was recognized as an active advocate for Parexel’s “Patients First” approach, helping to redefine how the industry can address clinical trial diversity and close disparities in healthcare, while leading Parexel to record performance as one of the fastest-growing clinical research organizations (CROs) today.

Sofia Baig, Executive Vice President, Integrated Delivery Enablement Office was recognized for her outstanding leadership in driving transformative change across Parexel’s global business as well as championing diversity and inclusion to enable more effective delivery of services to customers, accelerating new therapies to market for patients.

“The challenges of this past year have shown us that we must continuously strive to innovate in order to deliver on our commitment to patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO. “Both Peyton and Sofia have been inspirational, empathetic trailblazers, leading the charge for a better path forward that will sustain the clinical development industry for years to come. Their efforts to further strengthen an inclusive, equitable, thriving culture dedicated to improving lives is what our Patients First focus is all about.”

This is the second PharmaVOICE 100 recognition for Ms. Howell who has 25 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, the majority working with and advocating on behalf of life sciences companies and patients facing healthcare access issues. This honor underscores her lasting impact on the healthcare industry through our “Patients First” pillar as a corporate core value. Ms. Howell has further defined this imperative by rallying around the need to focus on the connection between diversity and prioritizing patient populations.

Ms. Baig has 30 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and clinical research services industries, successfully leading large global functions and deploying new innovations inclusive of people, process and technology. Ms. Baig’s PharmaVOICE 100 recognition highlights her bold, determined focus on advancing organizational transformation to take customer delivery to the next level and speed improving the lives of patients.

Ms. Howell and Ms. Baig join Parexel’s distinguished list of past PharmaVOICE 100 honorees, including Deb Tatton, Sy Pretorius, Ubavka DeNoble and Alberto Grignolo.

Published annually in the July/August issue, the PharmaVOICE 100 honors leaders who were nominated and selected for inclusion based on substantive accounts describing how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues, peers, and even competitors; their positive impact on patients, their organizations, and the industry at large; their innovative and game-changing strategies and thinking; their mentorship and guidance to the next generation of leaders; as well as their as their willingness to give their time and resources to their communities and philanthropic causes. To read the 2021 PharmaVOICE profiles, visit www.pharmavoice.com .

