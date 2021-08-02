Apexigen to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from August 10-11, 2021.

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference Panel discussion: For Your IOnly – Progress, Challenges in Immuno-Oncology Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. ET

The webcast of the Wedbush panel discussion will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Apexigen website at https://www.apexigen.com.



About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

