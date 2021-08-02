Primis Expands Partnership with HUMAN for a Fourth Year, Continuing the Fight Against Ad Fraud

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis , the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and the founders of Sellers.guide , today announced they are expanding their partnership with HUMAN , the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and marketing fraud. This marks the fourth year the two companies have partnered in the battle against ad fraud.



"We are committed to the fight against bad actors in digital media,” said Maayan Segal, VP, Clients of Primis. “Providing publishers and advertisers with a safe and trustworthy environment continues to be our primary goal and there is no better partner to have in this battle than HUMAN."

“We are thrilled to expand on an already outstanding partnership with Primis as we continue enhancing our capabilities aimed to protect the growing video ecosystem from fraud and attacks by bad actors,” said HUMAN SVP of Customer Success Operations Megan Baker. "Primis continues to play a leading role in the fight against fraud as evidenced by the publication of their new Sellers.guide tool, which bolsters publishers' good cyber hygiene with clear and actionable insights into how to clean and maintain the use of their ads.txt files—a vital part of ad tech."

The partnership, focused on the measuring of SIVT, will continue to enable Primis’ publisher community to operate within the video supply chain with confidence that the impressions that pass through are human-verified. Primis is part of a growing community of HUMAN partners that collectively protect the industry from sophisticated fraudulent methods.

HUMAN verifies more than ten trillion digital interactions per week, working directly with the largest internet platforms, DSPs and exchanges. The technology uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot SIVT and stop sophisticated bot attacks, incorporating technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning and the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team. As a result, HUMAN Advertising Integrity blocks non-human traffic across all platforms, from desktop and mobile web to CTV and mobile app.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a Video Discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high-quality video content.

Primis’ video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 300M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content users love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising. To learn more, visit primis.tech .

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human. We have the most advanced Human Verification Engine that protects applications, APIs and digital media from bot attacks, preventing losses and improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com .

