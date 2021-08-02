Moving iMage Technologies to Provide Equipment and Furnishings for New, Nine-Screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Staten Island, NY

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment, today announced it has been awarded a contract from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to provide equipment and furnishings for its Alamo theatre location in Staten Island, NY.



The award follows a recently announced contract from an Alamo Drafthouse franchisee for a new theatre in Washington, D.C.

As part of the latest agreement with Alamo, MiT will provide and install all projection and sound equipment for a new nine-screen state-of-the-art cinema. The equipment will include a full complement of MiT products—bases, dimmers, automations, power filtering and distribution electronics all proudly made in the USA. The project and theatre opening were delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic, which caused most movie theatres around the world to close.

MiT also is providing the Staten Island cinema with projection and audio products from Barco, QSC and GDC, along with auditorium interior finishes, including screens, drapery, carpeting and aisle lighting. MiT will integrate and install the equipment as part of the pact.

“Alamo Drafthouse is looking forward to getting back to the movies, and MiT has been a long time partner of ours helping us with this latest venture, delivering the latest in high quality projection and sound systems that Alamo customers have come to expect,” said Vivek Abichandani, Vice President of Facilities, Energy, and Sustainability for Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. “Alamo Staten Island will be a new step up in performance and industry leading energy efficiency with all Barco SP4k RGB laser projectors, a first for a corporate Alamo location.”

About Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-four years later, with 39 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called "the best theater in America" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best theater in the world" by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover's oasis not only by combining food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned film festival dubbed "The Geek Telluride" by Variety. Fantastic Fest showcases eight days of genre cinema from independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse's collectible art gallery, Mondo, offers breathtaking, original products featuring designs from world-famous artists based on licenses for popular TV and movie properties including Star Wars, Star Trek & Universal Monsters. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and Alamo On Demand, a new VOD platform boasting a growing and carefully curated library of entertainment for rental or purchase.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theatres and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the timing of the opening of the Staten Island Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the timing of the opening of the new theatre, potential project delays or cancellations and those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

