SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - ATVI

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



On July 20, 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision alleging that female employees had been subjected to “constant sexual harassment,” while Activision’s top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Following this news, shares of Activision’s common stock sharply declined in value, causing damage to the Company’s investors.

