Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Reports Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.



Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “We are pleased to present our financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021, which represent a strong start to our fiscal year 2021. In March 2021, we also successfully completed our initial public offerings in the United States. Despite the continued challenges and uncertainties that we faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, our revenues grew by 48.2%, driven by increases in sales volumes fueled by our growing customer base. Our focus has always been long-term growth as we execute our business strategy, which calls for increasing market share, expansion of our supply chain and sales network, and the ability to secure high quality product at competitive prices. The main catalysts for our long-term growth remain in place, giving us confidence moving in to the second half of fiscal year 2021. Our focus is to continue executing our business strategies as we leverage our strong brand and supply channels to drive further growth and improvement of our financial metrics.”

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

For the Six Months Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Revenues 24.3 16.4 48.2 % Income from operations 9.6 6.6 45.6 % Net income 7.1 5.1 40.9 % Earnings per share 0.44 0.32 37.5 %

Revenues increased by 48.2% from $16.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $24.3 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily attributable to increased sales volume of our traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (“TCMD”) products and third-party products by 3,204,716 units or 29.2%, increased average selling price of our TCMD products by $0.17 per unit or 12.8% and increased average selling price of third-party products by $0.47 per unit or 26.9%, after we resumed business operations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from operations was $9.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 45.6% from an income from operations of $6.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, which was caused by a combined effect of increased revenues and gross profit.

Net income was $7.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 40.9% from a net income of $5.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Earnings per share was $0.44 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of 37.5% from earnings per share of $0.32 for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Results for Six Months Ended March 31, 2021

Revenues

Total revenues increased by $7.9 million, or 48.2%, to $24.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 from $16.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ millions) Revenue Cost of revenue Gross margin Revenue Cost of revenue Gross margin TCMD products sales 13.3 5.4 59.3 % 7.4 3.1 57.9 % Third-party products sales 11.0 6.9 37.2 % 9.0 4.7 47.0 % Total 24.3 12.3 49.3 % 16.4 7.9 52.0 %

Sales of TCMD products increased by $5.9 million, or 79.0%, from $7.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $13.3 million in the six months ended March 31,2021, because the sales volume of our TCMD products increased by 58.7% from 5,760,229 units sold in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to 9,140,000 units sold in the six months ended March 31, 2021, and the average selling price of our TCMD products increased by 12.8% from $1.29 per unit in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $1.46 per unit in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Sales of third-party products increased by $2.0 million, or 22.6%, from $9.0 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $11.0 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021. Sales volume of third-party products slightly decreased by 3.4%, from 5,219,039 units sold in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to 5,043,984 units sold in the six months ended March 31, 2021. In the six months ended March 31, 2021, due to an overall increase in the market prices of raw materials used in the manufacturing of third-party products, we paid higher purchase prices for products from third-party pharmaceutical companies and accordingly our average selling price of third-party products in the six months ended March 31, 2021 was higher than that in the six months ended March 31, 2020. Our average selling price of third-party products increased by 26.9%, from $1.71 per unit in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $2.18 per unit in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Cost of revenues and Gross profit

Cost of revenues increased by $4.4 million, or 56.4%, from $7.9 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $12.3 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Gross profit increased by $3.5 million from $8.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $12.0 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021. Gross margin decreased by 2.7% from 52.0% in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to 49.3% in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses increased by $463,046, or 71.7%, from $646,241 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $1,109,287 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily attributable to (i) an increase in advertising expenses by $98,687, or 58.7%, from $168,197 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $266,884 in the six months ended March 31, 2021. We use outdoor billboard, magazine and social media such as WeChat and Weibo to advertise our brand and products in order to increase customer awareness. In the six months ended March 31,2021, in connection with our sales promotion of our TCMD products to targeted customers, we spent more on advertising than we did in the six months ended March 31, 2020, which led to higher advertising expenses in the six months ended March 31, 2021; (ii) an increase in our salary and benefit expenses paid to our sales employees by $193,871, or 89.2%, from $217,439 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $411,310 in the six months ended March 31,2021, and an increase in business travel and meals expense by $18,799 or 225.2%, from $8,346 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $27,145 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to our increased sales activities during the six months ended March 31, 2021. For the same period of 2020, from early February to early March 2020, we temporarily suspended our business as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the one-month temporary closure of our facilities in response to COVID-19, we reduced business travels and we only paid basic salary to our sales personnel during this period of time, which led to lower amount of salary expenses and business travel expenses in the six months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the six months ended March 31, 2021; (iii) an increase in shipping and delivery expenses by $151,620, or 62.7%, from $241,826 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $393,446 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, due to our increased sales volume and sales orders fulfillment during the six months ended March 31, 2021.

General and administrative expenses increased by $241,685 or 32.5% from $743,813 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $985,498 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily attributable to (i) our professional service fees increased by $290,805 in the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the six months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to increased audit fee and business consulting fees in connection with our intended public offering, (ii) an increase in our office supply and utility expenses by $86,842, or 135.7%, to support our administration activities; (iii) an increase in our salaries, welfare expenses and insurance expenses paid to administration employees by $74,411, or 31.9%, because of higher amount of annual bonus was distributed to administrative staffs in the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the six months ended March 31,2020, and offset by a decrease in bad debt expense by $212,291 because we accrued more bad debt expenses in period periods based on estimated accounts receivable collection trend and approximately $0.2 million bad debt accrual in prior periods has been collected in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by $236,959, or 43.3%, from $547,627 for the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $310,668 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily attributable to a decrease in the materials used in the R&D activities by $269,185. In the six months ended March 31, 2020, in order to develop new products and improve the formulation of several existing products, we conducted more testing on product stability and safety, and as a result, more materials were used in our R&D activities in the six months ended March 31, 2020 than in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Other income (expenses), net

Total other expenses, net, decreased by $18,306 or 43.0%, from $42,578 in the six months ended March 31, 2020 to $24,272 in the six months ended March 31, 2021.

Provision for Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes was $2.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.9 million, or 64.5% from $1.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020 due to our increased taxable income.

Net income

Net income was $7.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing a $2.0 million increase from a net income of $5.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.44 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, representing a change of 37.5% from basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $36.0 million as compared to $10.1 million as of September 30, 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $8.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $50,875 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $47,512 in the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Net cash used provided by financing activities was $24.1 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $0.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/ .

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

UNIVERSE PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

As of March 31, 2021 September 30, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 35,999,129 $ 10,058,202 Accounts receivable, net 17,799,597 10,871,778 Inventories, net 4,917,271 1,906,232 Deferred initial public offering costs - 443,709 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,089,459 - TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 61,805,456 23,279,921 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,404,018 4,428,064 Intangible assets, net 178,573 174,776 Investment in equity securities 762,500 735,000 Deferred tax assets 122,342 186,537 TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS 5,467,433 5,524,377 TOTAL ASSETS $ 67,272,889 $ 28,804,298 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 2,745,000 $ 2,646,000 Accounts payable 8,589,492 2,691,193 Taxes payable 1,436,645 1,331,749 Due to related party 3,117,081 956,492 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 694,410 375,960 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 16,582,628 8,001,394 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.003125 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 21,750,000 shares and 16,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 67,969 50,000 Additional paid in capital 29,174,188 3,679,000 Share subscription receivable (3,571,241 ) - Statutory reserve 2,439,535 2,439,535 Retained earnings 20,886,777 13,738,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,693,033 895,390 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 50,690,261 20,802,904 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 67,272,889 $ 28,804,298

UNIVERSE PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 24,292,948 $ 16,388,865 COST OF REVENUE 12,304,678 7,868,761 GROSS PROFIT 11,988,270 8,520,104 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 1,109,287 646,241 General and administrative expenses 985,498 743,813 Research and development expenses 310,668 547,627 Total operating expenses 2,405,453 1,937,681 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 9,582,817 6,582,423 OTHER INCOME(EXPENSES) Interest expense, net (46,671 ) (63,709 ) Other expense, net (8,227 ) (674 ) Equity investment income 30,626 21,805 Total other expense, net (24,272 ) (42,578 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 9,558,545 6,539,845 INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,410,747 1,465,769 NET INCOME 7,147,798 5,074,076 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment 797,643 18,877 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 7,945,441 $ 5,092,953 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.32 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 16,168,956 16,000,000

UNIVERSE PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 7,147,798 $ 5,074,076 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 243,466 205,654 Changes in allowance for doubtful accounts (203,253 ) 9,038 Inventory reserve (76,734 ) (25,483 ) Deferred income tax provision 71,221 6,442 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,322,074 ) 2,089,969 Inventories (2,864,911 ) (2,354,137 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,098,993 ) (10,267 ) Accounts payable 5,801,410 3,189,657 Taxes payable 55,105 140,942 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 305,094 54,012 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,058,129 8,379,903 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (50,875 ) (47,512 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,875 ) (47,512 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term bank loans 1,220,800 - Repayment of bank loans (1,220,800 ) - Net proceeds from initial public offerings 21,941,916 - Deferred initial public offering costs - (90,698 ) Proceeds from related party borrowings 2,194,640 446,731 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,136,556 356,033 Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash 797,117 (69,293 ) Net increase in cash 25,940,927 8,619,131 Cash, beginning of period 10,058,202 3,177,321 Cash, end of period $ 35,999,129 $ 11,796,452 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for income tax $ 3,364,769 $ 1,289,194 Cash paid for interest expense $ 65,775 $ 71,447 Supplemental non-cash financing activities: Subscription receivable from issuance of ordinary shares under initial public offerings $ 3,571,241 $ -



