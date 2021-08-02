DZS Expands Collaboration with Broadcom on Next Generation Broadband Access Technologies

PLANO, Texas., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced its expanded collaboration with Broadcom to advance open standards and bring to market next-generation high-speed optical broadband and Passive Optical Network (PON) technology.



“As we continue to enhance 10G-class technologies like XGS-PON which are now being widely adopted and develop solutions based on next generation technologies, DZS is an ideal technology partner with more than two-decades of history in supporting some of the most advanced networks in the world with our Broadband Access Solutions,” said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Video Group, Broadcom. “Service providers are embracing open ecosystems and our work with DZS focuses on delivering future-ready, standards-based innovations in next generation technologies that help operators expand, evolve and converge their broadband networks to capitalize on the opportunities of today and tomorrow.”

Broadcom’s feature-rich, scalable semiconductor devices provide leading performance, capacity and flexibility for many DZS optical and copper-based products. Integrated with the DZS Software Defined Network (SDN)-enabled Network Operating System (sdNOS) for network-based products, and supported by the DZS Cloud Portfolio, Broadcom technology enables forward-looking DZS service provider customers to implement ultra-performance centralized or distributed networks with state-of-the-art orchestration and network automation for software-centric services and network virtualization. Today, Broadcom broadband access technology underpins DZS Velocity solutions, including the recently announced XCelerate by DZS XGS-PON solutions, as well as DZS Helix connected premises solutions in ONT fiber termination point and home Wi-Fi products.

“Broadcom provides the scale, performance and technology alignment required for DZS to innovate in key emerging use cases, like the convergence of Optical, Broadband, and 5G networks,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “As DZS advances its longstanding commitment to ‘freedom of choice’ and open standards, Broadcom is a strategic technology partner to realize our mutual vision and target new market opportunities with best-in-class broadband connectivity and edge access solutions.”

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

