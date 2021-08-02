Avaap Elevated to National Premier Tableau Partner Status

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused technology management and advisory services consulting firm known for creating innovative solutions to solve customers’ toughest data challenges, today announced the growth and expansion of its Tableau partnership and being named a National Premier Partner in Tableau’s Partner Program.



Tableau, a visual analytics platform, empowers people and organizations to make the most of their data by changing the way problems are solved. The Tableau Partner Program supports leading Tableau partners as they inspire and empower customers with confidence in their data.

“Tableau’s recognition and acknowledgement of Avaap’s growth as an analytics services provider, our track record in delivering exceptional analytics capabilities to our clients, and our deep commitment to their continued success leveraging Tableau reinforces the value Avaap brings to clients across the U.S.,” says Nehul Vyas, Avaap analytics director and leader of Avaap’s Tableau solution offerings. “Avaap’s team of high-caliber data and analytics consultants and solution architects have the skills and experience to help organizations in all industries harness the power of their data to make more informed, data-driven business decisions, and in turn, instill a data-driven culture across an organization’s footprint. We are incredibly excited about our continued collaboration with Tableau in the joint pursuit of providing exceptional analytic capabilities to our current and future customers and clients.”

“Avaap embodies our core mission to help people see and understand data by offering solutions addressing our customers key challenges,” said Tableau Vice President of Americas Partners Stan de Boisset. “By achieving Tableau Partner Network (TPN) Premier status, Avaap demonstrates its successful ability to deliver quality customer experience. I look forward to scaling the success of our customers together.”

About Avaap

Avaap is a cross-platform industry-focused technology management consulting and advisory services organization. We offer a broad portfolio of services in Workday and Tableau to accelerate business goals, deploy technology solutions, and integrate current systems for business efficiency. Our consultants boast full life cycle expertise from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by Prosci® research, data, and concepts. Our customers include health systems, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. Avaap executes with a purpose-driven approach that combines expert-level technology consulting, industry knowledge, and deep application expertise with superior customer experiences. Visit www.avaap.com to learn more.