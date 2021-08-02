New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "XDR: The Journey Towards Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Operations and Generating Triple-Digit Growth in the Coming Years" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113001/?utm_source=GNW

The market is long overdue for a solution that provides a comprehensive view of the organization’s security posture. XDR is a vendor-agnostic solution that aggregates data from a wide range of security controls (e.g. endpoint, cloud, network) and enables security teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats in a holistic manner. XDR solutions should deliver on the key promises of cross-layered detection and response, deep integrations with third-party solutions, and meaningful automation of security operations. Most vendors still develop their product and marketing strategies, with no vendor marketing a solution that matches the full definition of XDR or fully delivers on the promise of this category of solutions. While XDR is certainly more than a marketing term, The analyst considers XDR to be a product vision towards which the market is evolving. The market is in its inception with more than a dozen vendors touting early versions of XDR. As XDR solutions continue to emerge and their adoption spreads, the market will generate substantial revenue. The analyst predicts that the XDR market will demonstrate triple-digit growth in the coming years. Ultimately, the vision of XDR as an open platform will prevail, and the fulfillment of the key promises of XDR will revolutionize the cybersecurity industry.

