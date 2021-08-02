New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low-Code Application Platforms Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113002/?utm_source=GNW

One technology that was just emerging into the market at the start of the pandemic—low-code development platforms—is well-suited to enable new ways of working in pandemic and post-pandemic times.



These platforms allow far faster, easier application development, enabling business to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions. They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a completely new operating environment.



This report explores the global low-code application platform market to assess the landscape and growth opportunities available for technology-adopting enterprises and vendors.

Author: Karyn Price

