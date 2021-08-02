New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airline Industry Predictive Maintenance Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113016/?utm_source=GNW





Expectations for automated solutions must also align with human intelligence needs as airlines increase asset performance while reducing operational spending and increasing factory productivity. Advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and machine learning-based algorithms, are critical to develop aircraft maintenance in the next five years.Airlines and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) providers strive to ensure business stability amid a sharp fall in MRO demand. Moving from preventative to predictive maintenance requires more than forecasting capabilities—strategic planning and partnering, for example, are key for effective integration between new and legacy systems. MRO solutions that seamlessly integrate with end users’ information and technology functions warrant scheduled assets evaluation leveraging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, including AI-based sensor monitoring, edge computing, and predictive analytics. A service-based approach allows organizations to enhance customer benefit and generate business value for competitive advantage.

