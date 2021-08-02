Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Innovation in GI

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, Phathom’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the “Innovation in GI” panel discussion at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series virtual conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET.



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference.

The on-demand webcast can be accessed under the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Hand

1-877-742-8466

ir@phathompharma.com