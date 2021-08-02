DCP Midstream Releases Second Annual Sustainability Report, Announces Environmental and Diversity Goals, and Commits to Industry-First ESG-Linked Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announces the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report. The report, titled “Resiliency and Evolution” highlights DCP’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes from the 2020 calendar year, announces forward-looking goals on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and inclusion and diversity outcomes, and outlines strategies within a variety of DCP’s ESG-related efforts. Additionally, disclosures within the report are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Midstream Reporting Standards and the Energy Infrastructure Council (EIC) and GPA Midstream Association ESG Reporting Template. An electronic version of the report is available at https://www.dcpmidstream.com/sustainability .



“At DCP, 2020 was not defined by the challenges we faced, but by the achievements we celebrated, including meaningful reductions in our greenhouse gas emissions, continued safety outperformance, increased board diversity, and the establishment of our Inclusion & Diversity Committee,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO. "Importantly, this report is not just about what we have accomplished, but also how we will continue to improve our sustainability performance moving forward. In addition to other goals, we are proud to announce our commitment to a 30% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net zero target by 2050 – and we are backing this commitment up with action by executing the energy industry’s first ESG-linked accounts receivable securitization facility.”

Highlights of DCP’s Sustainability Report include:

46% decrease in recordable injuries since 2016; outperforming the midstream peer average with a TRIR of 0.44 in 2020

16% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 23% reduction in methane emissions since 2018

68% reduction in volume of hydrocarbon spills greater than one barrel since 2018

Received two 2020 GPA Midstream Association Awards Environmental Excellence Energy Conservation

Established a company-wide Inclusion & Diversity (I&D) committee and increased diversity on the Board of Directors

Employee Engagement Survey score of 76%, representing a three-point increase since 2018, with an 81% participation rate

Designated as a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse; the first U.S. oil and gas company with this distinction

Donated $1 million to local community partners, including $325,000 donated to local food banks during COVID-19 crisis

Joined the American Petroleum Institute (API) Environmental Partnership, a network of companies in the U.S. oil and natural gas industry committed to continuously improve the industry’s environmental performance

Launched the largest industry-led methane survey in the US, which is enabling significant reductions in fugitive emissions through early detection and mitigation

Focused on compressor and plant reliability, which yielded a 24% reduction in downtime events and a 13% reduction in downtime hours, representing the lowest rate of major equipment failures since the metric was tracked beginning in 2014

Enacted unit ownership guidelines for officers and directors, enhancing alignment with unitholder interests

Additionally, DCP Midstream has committed to forward-looking goals:

Emission Reduction Goals By 2030, reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from a 2018 baseline By 2050, achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Inclusion & Diversity Goals By 2028, ensure our workforce and leadership fully represents the gender and racial demographics of the communities in which we operate By 2031, ensure that our internal leadership succession pipeline reflects the gender and racial demographics of the communities in which we operate On an annual basis, ensure representation of our veteran communities aligns with national demographics Over the next five years, maintain Employee Satisfaction and Belonging scores above industry benchmark



DCP is also announcing an amendment to its $350 million accounts receivable securitization facility with PNC Bank to include ESG-linked KPIs that increase or decrease certain fees based on DCP’s safety performance relative to peers, and year-over-year change in greenhouse gas emissions intensity rate. This is the energy industry’s first ESG-linked A/R securitization facility. Additionally, the facility was extended to August 12, 2024.

