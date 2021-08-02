Andrea Jones Joins FuelCell Energy as Chief People Officer

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced that Andrea Jones joined its team as Chief People Officer. Andrea brings extensive experience to FuelCell Energy having built a career leading HR functions for several global organizations.



Andrea is an experienced HR leader who most recently led the HR function at Bigelow Tea. She has a track record of spearheading change management and transformation initiatives in the manufacturing industry. Her progressive approaches have helped shape organizations’ talent strategies while ensuring that the culture, practices, and operations are aligned with the strategic organizational priorities.

“Andrea brings her talents to FuelCell Energy at an important moment,” said FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few. “Today we have a unique opportunity to reimagine how we lead in our industry, especially as we help businesses around the world decarbonize. Andrea will play an essential role in helping us recruit, develop, retain, and direct our human capital resources toward our biggest global opportunities. The diversity of our team, and our team members’ ideas drive the innovation that permeates everything we do, from our current suite of products and advanced technologies to the development of industry-leading, future-focused power platform solutions. As we enter a new phase of growth and development, I’m thrilled to welcome Andrea to the company, and I know her leadership will have an enormous impact.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining FuelCell Energy as its new Chief People Officer,” said Andrea. “Supporting FuelCell Energy’s employees and prioritizing a strong, inclusive culture is an integral part of FCE’s growth and development. I look forward to working closely with Jason and the FuelCell Energy leadership team.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

