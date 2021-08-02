New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113019/?utm_source=GNW





The recent closing of the Google Loon project has raised questions on the feasibility of HAPS to close the business case, especially in light of the low-cost LEO satellite proliferation. The market is not helped by the fact that the only customer to date has been the UK Ministry of Defense, which bought 3 Zephyr S for an operational concept demonstration in 2016.This scenario, however, is set to change with new advances in technology. Technology has made significant advances in terms of solar cell efficiency, battery density, advanced materials, and control (stability) to make HAPS a technically and economically viable product. The HAPS technology advancement will also benefit from the current developments in electric mobility, electric aircraft, and unmanned aerial mobility (cargo airships). The LEO satellites come at significant capital expenditure (CAPEX) even as they continue to suffer from certain disadvantages. The HAPS value proposition lies in lower latency, persistence, maneuverability, and quick capability insertion. Increasing technology capability will also bring down the manufacturing and operations cost curve in the future. Lower costs and advantages will enable the closing of business case in the select military and commercial applications. The market is moving to an early adoption stage, and the analyst expects the market size to be between USD 750 M to 1 B by 2026. The Airbus model, Zephyr, is likely to be the first to be adopted for military applications; the expected timeline for the same is 2023–2024. HAPS Mobile is likely to be the leader in commercial applications with its vehicle, the Sunglider. The maturing and fielding of LTA airships with higher payload weights and capability will accelerate their adoption, beginning 2025–2026.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113019/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________