Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2021

This This research service analytically captures these elements and provides a comprehensive compilation of industry outlook for 2021. The study fuses the video telematics market and the traditional telematics market and analyzes market metrics, competitive landscape, and market share. This year’s outlook study also features a section of carefully chosen unique and emerging companies to watch out for in 2021 in technologies and markets adjacent to the telematics industry. The research service also examines the impact of the pandemic on various parameters, including services offered, fleet size, regions, and business models. Moreover, the 2021 outlook study discusses a new region - the Middle East, which comprises GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. In 2021, the global connected truck telematics market is forecast to reach an installed base of about 36.5 million, raking in $11.5 billion in revenue through service subscriptions alone. This indicates an installed base growth rate of about 14.4%, which is 2.0% more than the 2020 number. The rise in global growth figures is mainly due to the steep increase in video telematics revenue, which drives overall telematics revenue. The analysis reveals that intense industry consolidation is likely to take place in 2021; a significant number of M&As are anticipated. Numerous partnerships between multiple stakeholder categories such as OEMs, Tier I companies, TSPs, venture capital firms, and private equity firms are expected. The analyst also observes that against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, video telematics will take center stage and orchestrate market recovery. Based on crucial findings, The analyst has evaluated key growth insights and opportunities. Video telematics, last-mile delivery, and convergence will be the key aspects that will nurture growth in the global connected truck telematics ecosystem in 2021.

