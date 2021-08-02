New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Off-highway Vehicle Industry Outlook, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113007/?utm_source=GNW

This research includes insights into current trends in the off-highway vehicle industry, including construction, mining, and agriculture.



Electrification/hybridization of equipment powertrains, use of autonomous technology, connectivity in equipment operations, rental equipment demand analysis, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of recovery from the impact of the pandemic, uptake of equipment by segment demand, and farm equipment demand analyses by region are part of this outlook.This research service also includes competitive strategies of key OEMs and third-party suppliers, regional strategies of markets, growth insights by regional demand analyses, revenue market size of OEMs, market share of OEMs by region, and global economic trends.



This is a comprehensive report on regional trends and market demands for the year 2021 and events that are to unfold in 2022 and beyond. This research has been updated with the most recent events (until mid-2021).

