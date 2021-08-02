Vess Pearson of Aptive Environmental Named EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award Winner for Utah Region

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the leading and fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, today announced that its Co-Founder & CEO, Vess Pearson, has been named a Winner for the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award in the Utah Region. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.



Pearson’s commitment to building the premier pest control company is rooted in his focus on innovation and transformation. Two ways Pearson’s vision for Aptive is disrupting the 100-year-old pest control industry is through his commitment to providing world-class customer service and using technology to elevate both the customer and employee experience. To Pearson, Aptive is first and foremost a tech company. As a key contributor to the growing Utah tech community, Aptive has made significant investments to build its own proprietary software to support both employees and customers. Believing that happy employees lead to happy customers, Pearson prioritizes treating his employees right through multiple training and incentive programs so they in turn provide the best customer experience possible. In total, these efforts were instrumental in enabling Aptive to not only reach its ambitious revenue goals in 2020, but also to open new branches, create more jobs and provide more services across the country.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Utah Region Award winner,” said Pearson. “From job creation to empowering others to reach their full potential, entrepreneurs play a vital role in creating a better future. What’s more, this award recognizes the hard work and commitment of our entire Aptive team and I couldn’t be more thankful for their contributions day in and day out.”

Pearson was selected by an independent panel of judges that included previous award winners, leading CEOs, and private equity and venture capital investors. He was chosen for his ability to overcome the unprecedented and his outstanding leadership at Aptive Environmental. The award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on July 29, 2021. As a Utah Region award winner, Vess is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®.

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor’s Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

