Netsurion Named Finalist for Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 by Cyber Defense Magazine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that it has been named a Finalist for the Top 10 MSSPs 2021 Black Unicorn Awards. The awards are hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s foremost electronic information security magazine.



“We are honored to be a finalist for the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021,” said Aaron Branson, senior vice president of marketing at Netsurion. “We’ve stayed true over the years to our belief that better cybersecurity requires delivering both adaptive technology and flexible services to fit our customers’ unique needs – not simply selling software. The Black Unicorn recognition affirms us that doing the right thing by our customers is also a smart business model.”

Netsurion stands out by merging power and practicality to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to organizations while enabling its MSP and MSSP partners to do the same. Netsurion provides Managed Threat Protection that combines a cohesive threat protection platform and a 24/7 ISO-certified security operations center (SOC). Netsurion® Managed Threat Protection safeguards over one million endpoints and analyzes over seven billion events per day. Netsurion also provides Secure Edge Networking, a complete managed network security solution architected to solve security, agility, resilience, and compliance needs at the branch locations of multi-location businesses. Netsurion® Secure Edge Networking powers over 16,000 retail stores today.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s third year of honoring cybersecurity innovators through the Black Unicorn Awards on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. Judges include cybersecurity trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group.

“We’re pleased to name Netsurion as a Finalist for the Top 10 MSSPs for 2021 among a small, elite group of managed security service providers in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

