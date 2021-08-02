Anghami & Addmind to Launch Anghami Lab, An Innovative Entertainment Concept to be Available in Major Cities Starting in Dubai & Riyadh

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its historic listing on NASDAQ New York via proposed merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ:VMAC), Anghami, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest music platform, announced today the launch of an innovative entertainment venue named “Anghami Lab” in the heart of Dubai, to be followed by KSA’s vibrant capital Riyadh and other major cities.



Anghami has partnered with Addmind (“Addmind”), the region’s market leader in hospitality, operating nine leading brands such as White, Iris and Clap across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Qatar and London, to launch the new concept. Anghami Lab will be the first to combine both online and offline worlds, bridging digital and traditional entertainment. The venue will feature a Lounge, Stage and Studio where creators can experiment by co-creating music inspired by both Arabic and international cultures to be performed in the venue. The resulting music will be made available exclusively on Anghami. The app itself will provide unique features complementing both experiences. The cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and international recipes, embodying the essence of Anghami and providing an international taste with an Arabic flavor.

Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, commented: “We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users. Addmind is a leading expert in conceptualizing and operating hospitality spaces, and this is a great opportunity to further reinforce the value we provide digitally to be converged offline in a unique user-to-guest experience.”

The first venue will open in Dubai in early 2022. Following the Dubai location, Anghami Lab will launch in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut and other global cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles.

Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, added: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform, they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole – Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist, which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”

Anghami recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About Addmind

Addmind Hospitality is a privately owned and operated hospitality group with a premium portfolio of venues, including restaurants, bars, lounges, beach clubs, and nightclubs. Addmind began as a bar in 2001, started by Tony Habre, and has grown exponentially since then. Nearly twenty years later, the company continues to thrive under the leadership of Tony. His passion and determination to push boundaries have led Addmind to its current position as a pioneer within the Middle Eastern hospitality industry. With his direction, the company has now expanded to over 22 brands and venues across the MENA region and Europe.

To learn more about Addmind, please visit: https://addmind.com/

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

Contacts:

Investors:

VMAC:

F. Jacob Cherian, CEO

+1 212- 859-3525

fjc@vmac.media

ICR:

Ashley DeSimone / Brett Milotte, ICR

Ashley.desimone@icrinc.com / Brett.milotte@icrinc.com

U.S. Media:

Keil Decker, ICR

Keil.decker@icrinc.com

Middle East Media:

Sunil John / Sophie McNulty, ASDA’A BCW

Sunil.john@bcw-global.com / Sophie.mcnulty@bcw-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbba9d07-8998-47e8-bcd0-ada5a4339b18