Black Cape promotes three proven leaders to senior leadership team

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI machine learning and data analytics company Black Cape, continues to expand its leadership team with the appointment of three new leaders: Mike Santamaria to Executive Vice President (EVP), Claire Rich to Director of Software Engineering and Justin Shelton to Director of Software Engineering.



In his new role as Executive Vice President, Mike Santamaria will work across the entire company and continue to lead and mentor our software teams and key leaders. “In the past 10+ years we’ve known Mike Santamaria, he has proven himself to be an exceptional technical leader and we need his software engineering expertise as well as all his people skills to sustain and grow Black Cape,” said Al Di Leonardo, co-CEO of Black Cape.

As Directors of Software Engineering, Claire Rich and Justin Shelton will continue to lead the talented Black Cape software teams supporting our most important U.S. Intelligence Community operations. Abe Usher, co-CEO, stated: “From the moment we met Claire, we knew her talent and dedication would overcome any obstacles thrown her way, and she has done just that. We are excited to provide her with more authority and responsibility. Justin Shelton is one of our most proven leaders and talented software development experts who can lead and motivate teams to drive to the best outcomes. We are excited to see where Claire and Justin will take us as they take on these new roles.”

Black Cape is a purveyor of custom software solutions for Government Agencies, the Military, and commercial clients. To learn more about our services, visit www.blackcape.io .

