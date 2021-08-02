NVIDIA Advances Instant AI with North American Availability of Base Command Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the North American availability of NVIDIA Base Command™ Platform , a hosted AI development hub that provides enterprises with instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides.



First announced with early access in May, Base Command Platform is now available for rent in monthly increments to North American customers who are ready to advance their AI capabilities with the record-breaking performance of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD ™ supercomputers provided through optimized AI workflow software.

Base Command Platform is remotely hosted by digital infrastructure leader Equinix, and is the first NVIDIA-powered hybrid cloud offering available through the NVIDIA AI LaunchPad partner program. It is ideal for enterprises with large-scale, multiuser and multi-team AI workflows that want to quickly move AI projects from prototypes to production without the costs and complexity introduced by data gravity.

“As enterprise AI adoption grows, so does demand for faster access to the world-leading infrastructure offered by NVIDIA and our partners,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “Base Command Platform makes it easy for enterprises to instantly access the power of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD to accelerate the AI and data science development lifecycle.”

AI Innovation at Adobe

Among Base Command Platform’s early access customers is Adobe, which is exploring how the solution can enable its researchers and data scientists to work simultaneously on shared accelerated computing resources to speed up the development of new AI-powered software features and applications.

“Base Command Platform offers an easy onboarding experience for AI developers,” said Abhay Parasnis, CTO and chief product officer at Adobe. “Our team is exploring the potential of Base Command Platform to simplify the machine learning development workflow.”

Network of Partners

Base Command Platform is supported by a wide network of partners, including leaders in storage, digital infrastructure and machine learning tools:

NetApp provides an integrated data management solution that gives Base Command Platform customers access to high-performance storage that meets the performance requirements for accelerated AI computing.

provides an integrated data management solution that gives Base Command Platform customers access to high-performance storage that meets the performance requirements for accelerated AI computing. Equinix , an NVIDIA AI LaunchPad program partner, operates more than 220 data centers across five continents and supports Base Command Platform’s North American availability.

, an NVIDIA AI LaunchPad program partner, operates more than 220 data centers across five continents and supports Base Command Platform’s North American availability. Weights & Biases , a leading provider of machine learning developer tools, is now offering MLOps software for Base Command Platform, including features for experiment tracking, data versioning and model visualization.



Comprehensive Workflow Management for AI and Data Science

Base Command Platform features a cloud-based user interface, a command line API, integrated monitoring and reporting dashboards to accelerate the AI development lifecycle. It integrates with a broad range of AI and data science tools, including the NVIDIA NGC ™ catalog of AI and analytics software. NVIDIA developed the platform to power the work of its research teams around the world.

Pricing

Monthly subscription pricing to NVIDIA Base Command Platform starts at $90,000, with a three-month minimum. Interested customers can contact NVIDIA for more details.

A demo video of Base Command Platform is available on NVIDIA’s YouTube channel.

Supporting Quotes

“Enterprises want to simplify AI experimentation and streamline workflow management across teams of users and jobs,” said Kim Stevenson, senior vice president and general manager of the foundational data services group at NetApp. “With NVIDIA, we are delivering businesses a cloud-hosted solution for end-to-end AI development with fully managed AI infrastructure – optimizing and simplifying AI operations, and ultimately allowing enterprises to leverage AI solutions to create innovative new customer experiences and business opportunities.”

“When businesses contemplate AI, they often struggle to provide simple, yet powerful, digital infrastructure that researchers and scientists can share efficiently,” said Steve Steinhilber, vice president of Business Development at Equinix. “Hosted at Equinix, Base Command Platform is the fastest and most cost-effective way to tap into the leading performance of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD to accelerate AI development, seamlessly access distributed data lakes wherever they may be located via Equinix Fabric, and quickly deploy developed and tested algorithms to inference engines all over the world.”

“Machine learning experts are seeking powerful tools to streamline and accelerate their work,” said Lukas Biewald, CEO of Weights & Biases. “Pairing the immediate access to NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputing offered by NVIDIA Base Command Platform with Weights & Biases’ MLOps experiment-tracking tools means that AI developers will be able to work with incredible efficiency as they solve complex problems.”

