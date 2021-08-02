Coloplast to Donate $150,000 to Twin Cities Nonprofits Via New Community Engagement Program

Funds will support charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in underserved populations in the Twin Cities community.

Coloplast announced today that between now and December 2022 it is awarding $150,000 in grants to nonprofits in the Twin Cities. The goal is to help address inequities and bring about positive change in the lives of underrepresented members of the Twin Cities community, specifically people of color (BIPOC). Through this new program $50,000 will go toward a strategic partnership with one local nonprofit. Additional grant dollars will also be available via Coloplast’s new community grant program, which will award grants to Twin Cities-based charitable organizations that offer programs focused on developing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in youth and adult groups.

“Coloplast is committed to being an active and meaningful participant in our local community,” said Manu Varma, President at Coloplast. “We recognize there is a critical need in the Twin Cities, especially among underserved and underrepresented members of our BIPOC communities. With our North American headquarters located in North Minneapolis, we want to help create lasting and impactful ways to bring about positive change. We will do that by partnering with and supporting organizations that help develop the next generation of healthcare industry professionals in the Twin Cities.”

The new community engagement program includes two components: a strategic, year-long partnership with one local Twin Cities nonprofit and a new community grant program. Through the new strategic community partnership program, Coloplast has selected The Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, awarding the organization $50,000, which will fund its Academic Success programming at the Jerry Gamble Club, located in North Minneapolis. In addition, Coloplast employees will volunteer at the Club and youth at the Club will have access to Coloplast via various opportunities throughout the year. This strategic community partnership will run through December 2022.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities are incredibly honored to partner with Coloplast in building and enhancing the STEM skills of young people in North Minneapolis,” said Terryl Brumm, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities. “Strong STEM programming develops the critical thinking, problem solving, decision-making, and technology literacy skills necessary for our youth to succeed in the 21st century.”

The intent of the new community grant program is to help prepare and develop the next generation of healthcare industry professionals in underserved communities by awarding grants to organizations that offer educational programs focused on developing STEM or medical industry-related skills. Funds will be prioritized toward programming that benefits underserved communities and North Minneapolis residents. Grants will be awarded annually, starting in early 2022 and the application period opens September 1, 2021.

“Coloplast’s vision is to set the standard of listening and responding,” added Varma. “Over the past year, we have taken great efforts to understand what the needs are in our local community. With this new program, we are helping all members of our community have more equal opportunities to succeed.”

Coloplast is a medical device company that develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to its users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities – GREAT FUTURES START HERE. - Through our long and rich history, experience, and expertise, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities is leading a transformative change in the opportunity equation for Twin Cities youth through our programs at 10 Club locations and one environmental learning center. We believe that every young person deserves the chance to realize his or her full potential and achieve a great future. Our K-12 youth development continuum is an inclusive model that helps prepare all young people succeed in school, develop leadership skills, maintain healthy lifestyles, and build career aspirations. As Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, we take a stand for the future of our youth against racism, discrimination, and prejudice in all its forms. We are committed to safety, health, dignity, and equitable opportunity for all youth.

