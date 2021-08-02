Apple Growth Partners’ Charitable Giving Fund Announces Request for Proposals

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners’ (AGP) Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of Akron Community Foundation is now accepting grant proposals for financial literacy education.

Established in 2009, the Apple Growth Partners Community Outreach Charitable Giving Fund of Akron Community Foundation was created to recognize the importance of supporting civic events and philanthropic organizations in the communities in which we serve. As accountants and business advisors, the AGP Fund hopes to strengthen non-profits in our community by financially supporting education programming focusing on financial literacy. The AGP Fund welcomes applications from any 501(C)(3) organization in Northeast Ohio for financial literacy education programming.

Applications must be submitted electronically using the grant application form located at https://www.applegrowth.com/apg-fund/. Grant applications will be accepted through September 3, 2021, and all grants will be disbursed by December 31, 2021. Grants average between $1,000 and $2,500.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.