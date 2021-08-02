UNCF Partners with DeVry University to Help Students of Color Gain Work-Ready Skills More Quickly

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is helping students of color earn skills-based credentials in eight to 18 months through a new partnership with DeVry University. Together, the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship will be offered to interested students, which will help provide access to DeVry’s certificate programs, with skills that can be applied immediately within the workforce.

UNCF, which supports education and development for minority students through scholarships and other academic programs will award the funds based on financial need over two years to students who enroll in one of DeVry’s 13 undergraduate certificate programs.

“Our partnership with DeVry University is unique because it is designed to help students earn work-ready skills in a short time,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF president and CEO. “This is an important commitment to helping equip the students we serve with up-to-date work skills that can add to their earning potential and also provide a gateway to tech-related fields where students of color have traditionally been underrepresented. It is our goal that these students also see this as an opportunity to go further in their education—to a four-year or graduate degree at an HBCU.”

Students applying for the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship can enroll in one of DeVry’s 13 undergraduate certificate programs in four areas of study: technology, business, healthcare and media arts. Since summer 2020, DeVry expanded its certificate offerings to include nine new technology-driven programs that do not require prior IT experience to enroll.

“We are pleased to offer scholarship support to further the UNCF’s efforts in helping students of color gain access to educational opportunities, and build skills critical in today’s digitally driven workforce,” said Tom Monahan, president and CEO at DeVry University. “For 90 years, DeVry has embraced its tech heritage and we’re honored to have an opportunity to create an entry point for introducing technology curriculum to underserved populations. We are committed to offering innovative programs that help empower students to meaningfully improve their lives, communities and workplaces.”

The deadline for students to apply for the UNCF DeVry Gateway Scholarship (https://scholarships.uncf.org/ToProgram/UNCFDeVryGateway) is Sept. 13. Students must be enrolled in DeVry’s September or November 2021 session to be eligible. In addition to high school students considering a certificate program, the partnership also allows adult learners, non-traditional and continuing students and UNCF-member HBCU staff and UNCF’s employees the opportunity to enroll at DeVry in 2021 to receive a tuition savings in any program or degree.

