Psycho Bunny Names IN GOOD CO as their Creative Agency of Record

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Los Angeles, CA--Psycho Bunny announced today that it has chosen IN GOOD CO as it’s creative agency of record. As a leader in luxury menswear, Psycho Bunny will benefit from IN GOOD CO's mission of purpose and innovation and ability to generate high-impact results via fun and powerful brand experiences.

Designed for those who wear their personality on their sleeves and their individuality on their collars, Psycho Bunny is known for classic styles that stand apart. Vivid pops of color, unexpected detailing, meticulous craftsmanship and an emphasis on quality are just a few reasons that Psycho Bunny has earned their cult-like following. Their signature emblem, a rabbit and crossbones has become iconic in the menswear space and synonymous with expressive style.

IN GOOD CO will be responsible for pushing the brands creative direction to the next level by developing strong campaigns that are social and fun-first, playing up the energy and playfulness of the brand. This year’s content will be focused on bringing diversity into the roster for collaborators, with a focus on bringing more real and recognizable faces into their digital presence. Most notably, they were instrumental in launching the brands first, purpose-driven "Color Outside the Lines” collection in collaboration with Stephen Boss, aka tWitch for Father's Day. tWitch is an American freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer and television personality. The campaign launched on June 5th with the #DADMOVES TikTok Dance Challenge and will benefit and help raise awareness for the brand's yearly Color Outside the Lines initiative that gives children access to express themselves through the arts. In addition, IN GOOD CO also worked to amp up the store experiences with digital offerings and more experiential activations.

“IN GOOD CO is beyond excited to kick-off our partnership with Psycho Bunny.”, says Kirsten Ludwig, President of IN GOOD CO. “We believe that the success of AOR relationships is co-creation and we’re delighted to continue our work together.”





“We are thrilled to have IN GOOD CO as part of the Psycho Bunny team.”, says Matthew Morein, Director Brand & Marketing Psycho Bunny “To date they have brought out of the box and relevant solutions that require vision, creativity and individuality.”

About IN GOOD CO: IN GOOD CO is a purpose-driven creative agency shaping brands that change the world. On the front lines of innovation and purpose, we partner with enlightened legacy brands and fearless startups to think bigger, strategize smarter—and transform dreams into reality.

About Psycho Bunny: Psycho Bunny is a menswear brand known for reinventing classic styles with clever detailing and vibrant colors. Founded in 2005 with a mission of creating the perfect polo, they developed a cult-following for their commitment to quality and unconventional logo. They have since expanded from polos to tees, French terry fleece, technical outerwear and so much more. Psycho Bunny offers a playground for self-expression and encourages showcasing your individuality through pops of color and bold graphics. They continue to open stores across the United States in addition to increasing their footprint in globally-recognized retailers. Find out more at: www.psychobunny.com.

