Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for August

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for August.



The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 49 touch points in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive

Skyfire (August 1st), A young scientist (Hannah Quinlivan) invents a cutting-edge volcanic warning system and returns to the tropical island where her mother tragically died, hoping she can prevent future deaths. The island is now home to the world's only volcano theme park and resort, the brainchild of its reckless owner Jack (Jason Isaacs). Chaos soon erupts when the once dormant volcano starts to rumble. It’s a battle with nature to get off the island while fiery death and destruction rains down from the mountain.

Dragged Across Concrete (August 1st), Once two overzealous cops (Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn) get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their proper compensation.

Bent (August 1st), In this searing crime-thriller, a discredited cop (Karl Urban) hunting for his partner’s killer accidentally uncovers a deadly government conspiracy tied to a woman’s car-bomb murder.

Colonia (August 1st), In the heat of the 1973 Chilean military coup, a young woman's (Emma Watson) desperate search for her abducted boyfriend (Daniel Brühl) draws her into the infamous Colonia Dignidad, an ex-Nazi cult from which no one has ever escaped. Inspired by true events.

Redemption (August 1st), A damaged ex-special forces soldier (Jason Statham) navigating London's criminal underworld seizes an opportunity to assume another man's identity.

Darktide (August 1st), A traumatized shark expert (Halle Berry) must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman (Oliver Martinez) on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as "Shark Alley."

New Crackle Original

The Uncommon History of Very Common Things (August 19th), Think you know your history? You haven’t heard the whole story....Did you know that high heels date back to Ancient Egypt? And what do chocolate bars have to do with the invention of the microwave oven? Each half-hour episode of The Uncommon History of Very Common Things examines the unknown, sometimes shocking, often irreverent, and always entertaining history of the everyday items that make up our lives. Using archival photos, animation, and a healthy dose of humor, each half-hour episode is made up of three stories loosely linked on a theme.

New Crackle Channels for August

Watching the Detectives (August 1st), Shine up your badge and sharpen your senses because Crackle has assembled all the usual suspects in the world of hard-boiled detective stories. Reset the scales of justice with such two-fisted tales as Dragged Across Concrete (Mel Gibson, Michael Jai White), In Too Deep (Omar Epps, LL Cool J), Bent (Andy Garcia, Sofia Vergara), and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (Tom Selleck).

Saturday Morning Cartoons (August 1st), Crackle has all your favorite Saturday morning animated classics ready for your viewing pleasure. Get your blood-sugar up with sweet titles like The Karate Kid, Jackie Chan Adventures, The Real Ghostbusters, and Men In Black: The Series.

Epic Adventures and Enormous Disasters (August 1st), Get ready for both action and adventure with such titles as The Core (Hilary Swank, Aaron Eckhart), Cleopatra (Leonor Varela, Billy Zane), Earthsea (Shawn Ashmore, Kristin Kreuk), and Dinotopia (Wentworth Miller, Katie Carr)!

Faith-Based Content Powered by Truli (August 1st), Faith-based titles powered by Truli include Uncommon (Ben Davies, Stacey Bradshaw), Overcome (Aaron Brown, Jaycee Lynn), Virtuous (Erik Estrada, Erin Bethea), and Healed By Grace (Tommy Beardmore, April Oberlin).

Summer Mixtape (August 1st), Get your dancing shoes on for titles like Blue Hawaii (Elvis Presley), Bye Bye Birdie (Ann-Margret, Dick Van Dyke), Mr. Rock n’ Roll: The Alan Freed Story (Judd Nelson, David Gianopoulos), and Rock Around the Clock (Bill Haley, The Platters).

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in August

Wind River (August 1st), A veteran hunter (Jeremy Renner) helps an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) investigate the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming Native American reservation.

Benson (August 1st), Longtime butler to the Tate family Benson DuBois is asked to maintain order in the household of a widowed and scatter-brained Governor Eugene Gatling.

Kill ‘Em All (August 1st), When a mysterious stranger arrives at a local hospital on the brink of death, an FBI interrogation (Jean-Claude Van Damme) unlocks an international plot of revenge.

Hazel (August 1st), A sassy, funny and energetic live-in maid/housekeeper (Shirley Booth) runs her employers' household with a little havoc, a lot of style and a lot more laughter.

The Temptations (August 1st), The true story behind the legendary Motown musical sensation is brought to life in this touching miniseries.

Seabiscuit (August 1st), True story of the undersized Depression-era racehorse whose victories lifted not only the spirits of the team behind it but also those of their nation.

Game of Silence (August 1st), Five best friends have a dark secret they thought was buried 25 years ago, but they soon discover that you can't hide your past forever.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (August 1st), Incompetent police Detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Enjoy all three classic Naked Gun titles on Crackle this month!

Doctor, Doctor (August 1st), After completing their Harvard medical schooling and residencies, four doctors get together to set up their own partnership in Providence, Rhode Island.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

(212) 223-0561