Genius Brands’ Series “Rainbow Rangers” Rapidly Growing Across Broadcast Platforms Worldwide

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc.’s (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) hit animated series, Rainbow Rangers, is growing its viewership dramatically across multiple media worldwide, including its anchor platform Kartoon Channel! in the U.S., as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Direct, HBO Max, Nickelodeon Latin America, and China’s largest broadcaster, CCTV, among others.

“It takes time for a brand to establish itself, but we are clearly seeing that this is now occurring with Rainbow Rangers across multiple-platforms, including the recent release of season one on Netflix, where the series cracked the Top 10 of children’s programs for the first time, and is consistently a top performer in Netflix categories such as 'Girls Take the Lead,' 'Everyone’s Watching,' and 'Exciting TV Shows.' At the same time, we are witnessing adoption across a growing base of broadcasters, including the launch of Rainbow Rangers on Paramount Plus network on August 18th,” stated Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Business Development at Genius Brands.

The broadcast success corresponds with the development of a new 2022 retail program with master toy partner, Never Wrong Toys. The retail program is based on a broad range of preschool products, initially focused in the toy category. The launch is planned to coincide with the world premiere of season three of Rainbow Rangers, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!

“The recent success of Rainbow Rangers reminds me of the early trajectory of Strawberry Shortcake, which started with Hasbro Toys, but moved to Bandai Toys, and Playmates, where it eventually drove a highly successful, multi-billion dollar global licensing program,” noted Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “We are taking a page from the Strawberry Shortcake playbook, with Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Maliani of that property leading the production of Rainbow Rangers in season three, introducing a twist in the new season—the addition of a scent in the storyline! Not unlike Strawberry Shortcake where all the dolls and products were scented strawberry, the dolls and products coming forth from Rainbow Rangers will be scented as well. We believe this will be a huge driver in the girls’ product category.”

With two seasons available and season three currently in production, Genius Brands has a growing slate of media partners around the world on board for Rainbow Rangers, including Netflix (U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East), Amazon Prime Video Direct (U.S., U.K.), Nickelodeon (U.S.), Kartoon Channel! (U.S.), HBO Max (Latin America), Nickelodeon & NOGGIN (Latin America), CCTV (China), Televisa (Mexico), Treehouse (Canada), Cartoonito (Italy), Nine Network (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), HOP (Israel), TV2 (Hungary), NOGA (Israel), Mini Mini (Poland), Canal Panda (Portugal), Discovery Kids (Middle East), Mediacorp (Singapore), Awesome TV (Malaysia), and Pikaboo (Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina), among others.

Kerry Phelan, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Global Franchise Management at Genius Brands stated: “Rainbow Rangers is a special series that is clearly resonating with young audiences around the world as we continue to build our viewership with new partners, such as Netflix, coming on board. To crack the Top 10 for the first time so quickly on Netflix, coupled with the traction we’re gaining on Amazon and our own platform, Kartoon Channel!, is a testament to the strong appeal of the themes and positive messaging of the show. Our strategy continues to center around growth in viewership, which, in turn, is designed to feed our long-term merchandising strategy. We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Never Wrong Toys and are excited about developing an exciting range of preschool toys that tap into the most appealing elements of the show for 2022.”

Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders—protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. Hilary Cherniss and Sara Jane Sluke, who were key writers in the first two seasons, are the Head Writers of season three. Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani directs the series, and Genius Brands' Chairman & CEO and multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

