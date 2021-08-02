Avantax Agrees to Acquire Headquarters Advisory Group, LLC, with $1.1 Billion in Client Assets, which would Expand Avantax’s In-house RIA to Northeast

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax℠, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, has agreed to acquire New Jersey-based Headquarters Advisory Group, LLC, with approximately $1.1 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2021. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, would expand the nationwide footprint of Avantax’s in-house RIA (registered investment advisor).



After the transaction is closed, Headquarters Advisory Group partners Samuel J. “Skip” Angelo, John J. Crowe, and Michele I. Lee will continue with the Avantax family and become Financial Planning Consultants with Avantax Planning Partners℠. The new relationship will let the team serve existing clients while focusing on growing their client base and relying on Avantax Planning Partners to handle business administration and back-office needs on a go-forward basis. Headquarters Advisory Group has a long history with Avantax and one of its predecessor companies, 1st Global, and has ranked among the Top 5 Avantax affiliated firms.

“We started building this billion-dollar portfolio about 20 years ago, and recently felt we arrived at a crossroads in our succession planning,” said Skip Angelo, Managing Member of Headquarters Advisory Group. “We worked closely with Avantax on a creative solution whereby Headquarters Advisory Group will become part of Avantax. Ultimately, it’s a collaboration of teams, a very clear path for our end-clients with even greater support, and little change; it’s proven to be a valuable path for our firm, our culture and the passions we share.”

The acquisition, upon closing, will enhance the national footprint of Avantax Planning Partners, formerly HK Financial Services, which has a 25-year track record of success. The business also recently established a West Coast presence led by Davin Carey, a longtime Avantax Financial Professional who last year joined Avantax Planning Partners as Regional Vice President, Financial Planning Consultant, based in Southern California.

“In addition to being an incredible growth opportunity, it’s also easy for Headquarters Advisory Group clients who already know Avantax and won’t need to endure repapering or a change in the service experience,” said Louie Rosalez, President of Avantax Planning Partners. “Transitioning to Avantax’s in-house RIA involves very little disruption for the advisors or their clients – it’s a clear process focused on meeting the Financial Professionals’ unique goals with client retention in mind.”

The Headquarters Advisory Group transaction underscores how Avantax’s flexible affiliation models support the company’s commitment to the long-term success of its Financial Professionals.

“Avantax is a unique financial partner that can help you when you’re starting your business, as you grow it, and when the time comes, to monetize it. Our multiple affiliation models are excellent for Financial Professionals’ succession needs and for growth-minded Financial Professionals who want to focus on serving clients more than on the administrative burdens that come with owning a practice,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management℠. “We’re excited about this evolving relationship with Skip, John, Michele and the team, and we’re eager to pursue growth opportunities together in New Jersey, New York and throughout the Northeast.”

The Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands are part of the wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which had a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021.

Avantax Wealth Management provides tax-focused wealth management solutions to its nationwide network of financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms that operate as independent contractors. Avantax Planning Partners operates as an employee-based RIA and wealth management business that partners with CPA firms in order to provide clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions.

About Avantax Planning Partners℠

Avantax Planning Partners℠ is a national financial planning and wealth management firm that partners with CPA firms to combine and deliver holistic financial and tax-planning services to their clients. Using the Guidance Planning Strategies planning tool, Avantax Planning Partners visually lays out a long-term plan, considering a wide array of financial decisions and their potential impacts on clients’ financial health. Through this unique and proven approach, Avantax Planning Partners and CPA firms help clients make progress toward their financial goals through strategies such as asset management, estate planning, retirement planning, tax planning, risk management and more.

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠ offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management℠ and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective

$85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or at our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empowers people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021, and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with approximately 3 million consumer and 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

