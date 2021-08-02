New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06113014/?utm_source=GNW





It provides a comprehensive market overview with market forecasts, a detailed discussion of the drivers and restraints, and an analysis of the competitive landscape.Moreover, it presents insights into major companies likes Keysight Technologies, Infovista, Rohde & Schwarz, Accuver, and others.



Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants to capitalize on these growth opportunities. The global mobile network drive test equipment market is at the growth stage of its lifecycle. The rise of high capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications demand higher-quality 5G NR drive testing. Substantial expansion of spectrum bands, including mmWave, is deployed with cost-effective performance quality networks pursued by mobile operators. The deployment of 5G NR is creating complexities and new drive testing requirements. The added embedded intelligence in the network is driving the shift from more reactive testing to more predictive and proactive testing probes with more machine learning algorithms for new 5G NR measurements. The deployment of 5G NR networks increases the demand for drive test equipment to support a wide range of test scenarios, including initial network launch, service launch network expansions, optimization and troubleshooting, and benchmarking. While the forecast takes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into account, the situation is still very dynamic and the implications for the global economy are constantly changing. The pandemic, however, did not stall the progress of 5G rollouts significantly, with the test and measurement community still capitalizing on the requirement for the extensive testing of the standards that were already rolled out in 2020.Analyst: Mariano Kimbara

