High Performance Insulation Blankets are an improvised and advanced solution to optimize the temperature of equipment and machinery across various industries. The optimum temperature of the machinery and equipment results in better productivity, performance, and energy efficiency. Thus, numerous industries especially power, petrochemical, and oil & gas are heavily investing in these coverings. Blankets provide better coverage for a prolonged period which makes them better than their counterparts such as pipes and boards.







Anti-Skid Insulation Blankets holds high potential

Anti-skid insulation blankets are gaining high popularity in recent years due to their improvised grip on the equipment which is resulting in prolonged & optimum covering. Increasing industrial companies’ awareness to purchase new and advanced covering products to enhance equipment performance and stability will induce penetration in this segment.

Power and Petrochemical sector led the industry segment

The global high-performance insulation blanket market is gaining maximum sales from the power and petrochemical industry. Most of the coverings were procured to maintain the optimum temperature and energy efficiency. Another key quality of these coverings is increased productivity through work consistency without any delays related to system overheating or failure. Various companies related to energy, power, and chemical are heavily capitalizing on these high-performance insulation blankets.

The Asia Pacific holds a promising future

The Asia Pacific High-Performance Insulation Blanket Market is projected to witness the maximum consumption during the forecast period. Industrial activity expansion due to the presence of various large and small-scale chemical manufacturing facilities will facilitate the regional industry expansion. Also, regulatory guidelines related to vicinity safety environment and carbon emission will support the regional product demand.

Forward integration to enhance supply chain network will be the major strategy to be witnessed in the industry

Saint Gobain, Owens Corning, Rockwool Group, Knauf Insulation, YOTSUGI, Oberon, Hubbell, Magid, Firwin, Sicame, M&O Insulation, Insulcon Bv, Thermal Products, Unifrax, Johns Manville, Unifrax, Temati, PGF Insulation, Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E., and Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd are major manufacturers in the industry. Enhancing the supply chain network through forward integration is projected to be seen in the coming years.

The global high-performance insulation blanket company market share is non-consolidated. Wide product availability in the domestic and international market through numerous small-scale and large-scale manufacturers made the market fragmented and competitive. The new industry participants are investing in product enhancement to attain product differentiation in the market.





