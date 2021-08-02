Transaction in connection with share buy-back program

English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 26 July to Friday 30 July:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 93,359 1,382,285,546 26 July 2021 144 16,988.1944 2,446,300 27 July 2021 502 16,863.4064 8,465,430 28 July 2021 603 16,756.9154 10,104,420 29 July 2021 904 16,532.2345 14,945,140 30 July 2021 600 16,657.4833 9,994,490 Total 26-30 July Friday 2,753 45,955,780 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,917 16,692.9822 48,693,429 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 50,603 854,225,879 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 99,029 1,476,934,755 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 373,391 5,833,356,414 26 July 2021 723 17,541.9779 12,682,850 27 July 2021 2,522 17,396.0944 43,872,950 28 July 2021 3,029 17,280.4556 52,342,500 29 July 2021 4,542 17,043.4753 77,411,465 30 July 2021 3,014 17,168.1752 51,744,880 Total 26-30 July Friday 13,830 238,054,645 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,853 17,212.9172 152,385,956 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 202,431 3,546,678,969 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 396,074 6,223,797,015

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 76,713 A shares and 319,772 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.05% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



Attachments