MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund Increases its Awards Following the Pandemic

Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund (MissionSquare Scholarship Fund), formerly the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund, is pleased to announce it will increase its funding for the 2021-2022 academic year. The company will award nearly $70,000 in higher education scholarships to the 31 recipients listed below.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on many industries, and unfortunately education is no different. Based on estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse, college enrollment dropped by 3.6% in 2020-21,” said MissionSquare Retirement CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “Despite the lower enrollment numbers, there is still a great need to provide assistance to these deserving students as they pursue their educational goals and dreams.” 

Now in its 20th year, the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund accepts applications from surviving children and spouses of public employees who have died in the line of duty. Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or postsecondary vocational or technical school.

To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship

The 2021-2022 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are: 

RecipientInstitution
Brendan A. Bayton Missouri State University
Tyler D. Bitting University of Wisconsin
Ally N. Butler Ball State University
Aliza V. DeVoe Millersville University
Kensley B. Dickey Columbia State Community College
Savannah N. Flanscha Drexel University
Bailey R. Fritz Thiel College
Robin A. Hadaller Western Oregon University
Emma L. Hardy William Woods University
Taylor C. McMullan Art Center College of Design
Nicholas N. Nappi Fordham University
Jared Nichols Iowa State University
Keara G. Page Union College
Katelyn M. Rice Bridgewater State University
Tyler S. Rogow Savannah College of Art & Design
Rebecca E. Townes The College of Saint Rose
Erika Brentar DePaul University
Gabryella Clardy Framingham State University
Mariah Darden Virginia State University
Elizabeth Diebel Florida Atlantic University
Madison Draper Ameritech College of Healthcare
Emilee Fleshner Valencia College
Dara Gannon Suffolk University
Brandi Koprowski University of North Carolina Greensboro
Myareoh Martinez University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences
Maverick McClendon Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Shannon Owen University of Antelope Valley
Amy Patrick Century College
Sean Strzalkowski ECPI University
Savannah Uhl University of Arizona
Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria University Ana G. Mendez

About MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund

The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its inception, the Fund has raised over $1.4 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship fund is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Additional information on donating and the scholarship application can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship. 

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $74 billion* in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million participant accounts. For nearly 50 years, our mission has been constant — to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.icmarc.org/missionsquare-retirement, download MissionSquare Retirement’s mobile app (listed as ICMA-RC) from the App Store® and Google PlayTM, or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2021 

 

        











    

        

        
