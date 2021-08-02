MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund Increases its Awards Following the Pandemic

Washington, D.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund (MissionSquare Scholarship Fund), formerly the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund, is pleased to announce it will increase its funding for the 2021-2022 academic year. The company will award nearly $70,000 in higher education scholarships to the 31 recipients listed below.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on many industries, and unfortunately education is no different. Based on estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse, college enrollment dropped by 3.6% in 2020-21,” said MissionSquare Retirement CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “Despite the lower enrollment numbers, there is still a great need to provide assistance to these deserving students as they pursue their educational goals and dreams.”

Now in its 20th year, the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund accepts applications from surviving children and spouses of public employees who have died in the line of duty. Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or postsecondary vocational or technical school.

To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

The 2021-2022 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are:

Recipient Institution Brendan A. Bayton Missouri State University Tyler D. Bitting University of Wisconsin Ally N. Butler Ball State University Aliza V. DeVoe Millersville University Kensley B. Dickey Columbia State Community College Savannah N. Flanscha Drexel University Bailey R. Fritz Thiel College Robin A. Hadaller Western Oregon University Emma L. Hardy William Woods University Taylor C. McMullan Art Center College of Design Nicholas N. Nappi Fordham University Jared Nichols Iowa State University Keara G. Page Union College Katelyn M. Rice Bridgewater State University Tyler S. Rogow Savannah College of Art & Design Rebecca E. Townes The College of Saint Rose Erika Brentar DePaul University Gabryella Clardy Framingham State University Mariah Darden Virginia State University Elizabeth Diebel Florida Atlantic University Madison Draper Ameritech College of Healthcare Emilee Fleshner Valencia College Dara Gannon Suffolk University Brandi Koprowski University of North Carolina Greensboro Myareoh Martinez University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Maverick McClendon Southeastern Oklahoma State University Shannon Owen University of Antelope Valley Amy Patrick Century College Sean Strzalkowski ECPI University Savannah Uhl University of Arizona Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria University Ana G. Mendez

About MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund



The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its inception, the Fund has raised over $1.4 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship fund is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Additional information on donating and the scholarship application can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $74 billion* in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million participant accounts. For nearly 50 years, our mission has been constant — to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.icmarc.org/missionsquare-retirement, download MissionSquare Retirement’s mobile app (listed as ICMA-RC) from the App Store® and Google PlayTM, or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*As of June 30, 2021