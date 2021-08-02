Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons (VP&S) Chooses H1 Healthcare Platform to Manage Medical Student Research Programs and Track the Scholarly Impact of VP&S Alumni

Largest Global Healthcare Database Will Help Columbia Design and Evaluate VP&S Student Research Programs



NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S) has chosen H1 to track student research activities from matriculation through graduation so students can discover research opportunities, identify mentors, and manage their research experiences. Additionally, Columbia will leverage H1’s extensive healthcare database to track the professional, scholarly and clinical activities and impact of its alumni.

Columbia will be using H1’s Labspot solution, the only one to give medical schools tools to design, manage, track, and evaluate their student research programs. Through a university branded portal, students can discover research opportunities, match with mentors, and manage their scholarly activities. Faculty and mentors can quickly configure their curriculum and organizational structure within Labspot and monitor student progress from matriculation to graduation and beyond, ensuring that each student is receiving a personalized and effective research experience.

“Columbia is deeply invested in the experience of its students, faculty, and administration that engage with its longitudinal research programs,” said Dr. Elizabeth Shane, Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Student Research at Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons. “By working with H1 we can build out a truly modern research program that gives our students better access to the many and diverse research resources available to them, improves program coordination for our faculty, and provides information important for grant applications, administrators, funding organizations and donors on the impact of our graduates and their research.”

“We are proud to work with a prestigious medical center like Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, which is home to the largest medical research enterprise in New York City and State,” said Ariel Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of H1. “Large medical universities such as Columbia need access to mountains of research through specialized platforms instead of relying on laborious, time consuming web searches. H1’s Labspot provides that essential healthcare tool for medical schools to support student research, evaluate their student research programs, and measure the impact of their alumni.”

H1’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. The company takes a rigorous approach to ensuring the largest and most comprehensive platform of healthcare professionals so it can be trusted as the source of truth for healthcare organizations to make decisions.

