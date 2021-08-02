Axcient’s Charlie Tomeo Recognized on CRN’s 2021 Top 100 Executives List

DENVER, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer, to its 2021 Top 100 Executives list. This annual list honors the passionate and dedicated technology executives supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named on this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative strategies and initiatives.



“Through Charlie’s leadership we’ve reached a record number of MSP partners and helped them build strong data protection strategies for their clients,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “As the risk of ransomware and other cybercrimes continues to rise, backup and disaster recovery is an essential part of an effective layered security approach. We congratulate Charlie for recognition on this prestigious list and thank him for his ongoing efforts to protect our partners and their clients with Axcient’s award-winning technology.”

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are blazing new trails within the larger IT space. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Disruptors, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“New technology trends, such as the shift to remote work, cloud computing, SaaS, and IoT, have forced companies to rapidly adapt to an IT landscape that gets more complex by the day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “However, with IT executives like those featured on our CRN 2021 Top 100 Executives list leading the charge, those same companies are better equipped to tackle modern IT challenges. These leaders have demonstrated an unceasing commitment to business growth and IT innovation, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to do so as new challenges arise.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelcompany.com.

