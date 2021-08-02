gorjana Set To Open First Chicago Retail Location

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gorjana, the popular Laguna Beach based jewelry brand, announces the opening of their 21st retail location in Chicago. The Southern California jewelry designer known for her effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail expansion throughout the US with Chicago becoming the brand's first Midwest storefront.



Set in the heart of Chicago’s trendy Lincoln Park neighborhood, gorjana’s coastal design elements and welcoming, airy space will help to display the brand's latest and greatest collections from best-selling layering sets to power gemstones. The new gorjana storefront is outfitted with signature details including light, mango wood finishes, brass hardware details, live greenery and blue, bohemian shibori fabrics reminiscent of the Pacific Ocean.

“After furthering our expansions on the coasts, we knew it was time to bring our retail experience to our customers in the Midwest,” said Gorjana Reidel and Jason Griffin Reidel, gorjana Co-founders. “Chicago was an easy choice with its bustling downtown and love of art, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a little piece of Laguna Beach to this very special city.”

This new location continues the expansion of the brand’s retail reach which will continue to add exciting new locations throughout 2021 and beyond. Guests will be able to take advantage of on-site bespoke engraving while shopping the latest gorjana collections, fine jewelry as well as their leading core items with prices ranging from $38 to $700.

Address:

903 Armitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60614

Hours: 11AM-7PM, daily

Press Contact:

Brandon Sansone

brandon.sansone@praytellagency.com

917-250-3588

About gorjana

Based in Laguna Beach, California, the gorjana brand was founded in 2004 on the apartment floor of husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. The couple drove 50,000 miles to sell and market their collection and hit the trade show circuit. Through their own separate strengths and combined creative vision, the brand grew rapidly from an idea into a full-fledged business that is still owned and operated by both Gorjana and Jason. The eponymous line is intentionally designed to mix, match and layer. Many of the designs are versatile and feature adjustable clasps and sliding beads, which allows the wearer to make each piece their own.

