Jason Magee of ConnectWise Recognized on CRN’s 2021 Top 100 Executives List

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jason Magee, CEO, to its 2021 Top 100 Executives list. This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named on this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.



“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen for CRN’s Top 100 Executives list,” said Magee. “As ConnectWise continues its rapid growth trajectory, it is my aim to continue helping global technology solution providers (TSPs) grow as well, ensuring they are equipped to deal with the latest cybersecurity threats and positioned to drive business efficiency around business automation, IT documentation and data management capabilities.”

Magee was named CEO following Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of ConnectWise in February 2019, and set about executing on a five-year strategic plan co-developed by the two companies. During his tenure, Magee has spearheaded ConnectWise’s transformation into a cybersecurity-focused company that helps managed service providers (MSPs) and TSPs deal with an ever-increasing threat landscape to better protect themselves and their customers. He has overseen the acquisitions of Continuum, Perch Security, StratoZen and Service Leadership, Inc., as well as cybersecurity-initiatives such as the Certify training and development program and the MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework, the first framework of its kind for the MSP community.

Prior to becoming CEO, Magee served as president and chief operating officer of ConnectWise, overseeing corporate strategy, operations and procurement, as well as the product, customer success and IT Nation teams. As COO, Magee led the company’s international expansion into the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as the launch of its highly successful EcoSystems business. Magee also oversaw several key acquisitions, including ScreenConnect®, now known as ConnectWise Control®, and HTG Peer Groups, now known as IT Nation Evolve™, as well as HashInclude, Sienna Group and an investment in Perch Security.

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are blazing new trails within the larger IT space. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“New technology trends, such as the shift to remote work, cloud computing, SaaS, and IoT, have forced companies to rapidly adapt to an IT landscape that gets more complex by the day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “However, with IT executives like those featured on our CRN 2021 Top 100 Executives list leading the charge, those same companies are better equipped to tackle modern IT challenges. These leaders have demonstrated an unceasing commitment to business growth and IT innovation, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to do so as new challenges arise.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users.

