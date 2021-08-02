Sophos Showcases Channel Strength with 6 Award Wins

Sophos Named ChannelPro’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Award Winner

for Endpoint and Network Security, EDR/XDR and Managed Security Services

Sophos Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President Kendra Krause

Named CRN Top 100 Executives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced it has won six awards from top industry publications ChannelPro and CRN, showcasing the company’s channel strength and executive leadership.

Sophos received ChannelPro’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Award in four categories, including best endpoint security vendor, best EDR/XDR vendor, best managed security services provider, and best network security vendor. Sophos ranked highest as the gold winner for endpoint, EDR/XDR and managed security services. ChannelPro readers voted Sophos Intercept X with XDR, Sophos Managed Threat Response and Sophos Rapid Response as the most SMB- and partner-friendly channel solutions and services.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has also named Sophos Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President of Global Channels Kendra Krause to its 2021 list of Top 100 Executives. Hagerman is further honored as one of CRN’s top 25 influential executives and Krause as one of CRN’s top 25 channel sales leaders for the fifth consecutive year. These annual lists recognize industry-best executives who are supporting, growing and redefining the IT channel through innovative strategies and initiatives.

“We’re in the midst of a global ransomware crisis, and the role of channel partners in protecting organizations from these crippling attacks has never been more urgent or critical,” said Hagerman. “Ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) groups like REvil and DarkSide, which were behind the notorious Kaseya and Colonial Pipeline attacks, are making it easier than ever for novice cybercriminals to get their hands on off-the-shelf, ready-to-use ransomware kits. They’re raising the stakes, and Sophos research shows that ransomware recovery costs have more than doubled in the last year. The only way to fight back is with powerful and effective cybersecurity, and Sophos is fully committed to arming partners with true best-in-class, enterprise-grade security solutions and services to stop even the most nefarious adversaries before they cause damage.”

These are the latest in a series of channel accolades. Already in 2021, 12 Sophos executives received CRN 2021 Women of the Channel awards and CRN named five Sophos executives 2021 Channel Chiefs. Sophos also earned a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide, and tops CRN’s 2021 lists of coolest endpoint and managed security, cloud security and mobile security companies.

“Last year, it became more evident than ever how much our readers rely on partnerships with vendors, distributors, and professional associations to help them stay competitive,” said Michael Siggins, president and publisher of The ChannelPro Network. “Now with optimism on the rise, our readers give recognition to the brands they rely on most. These results give us a unique indicator of the most trusted brands that will power the channel in 2021 and beyond.”



ChannelPro’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards are available online at https://www.channelpronetwork.com/2021RCA.

The CRN Top 100 Executives list is also available online at www.CRN.com/Top100 , and will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About The ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, the ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro. More information is available at www.ChannelProNetwork.com.