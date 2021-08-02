Sleek Technologies Partners With project44 to Increase Customer Value

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with project44 to provide mutual customers with enhanced agility and data during the critical freight procurement process to reduce truckload costs, and improve both OTD and OTIF. While Sleek Technologies’ software optimizes the static way to procure freight, project44’s real-time data provides carrier visibility resulting in the most advanced freight procurement protocol today.



“project44 is always on the hunt to provide more value to our customers. By partnering with Sleek Technologies, our customers have the ability to source asset-based, compliant capacity and save on truckload cost by updating their freight procurement process,” Josh Main, Sr. Director of Global Alliances/Channels, project44.

“project44 is a perfect complement to our freight procurement technology. It empowers our software users with advanced visibility and more real-time data to make agile decisions,” said Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO. “By partnering with another growing tech company, we’re both offering our customer communities more value.”

With unprecedented challenges, agility and data intelligence are key to survival. Shippers need to leverage technology to automate outdated, static processes within the supply chain, and harness real-time data wherever possible to make quick, educated decisions.

