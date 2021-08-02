Pioneering Construction and Engineering Lawyer Josh Leavitt Joins Jupiter Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, announced today that Josh Leavitt has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Leavitt is a legal pioneer on emerging standards of care in the construction and engineering design resiliency of structures that are threatened by extreme weather from climate change as well as the legal ramifications of failing to adapt to climate change.



In a groundbreaking article for the National Society of Professional Engineers’ PE Magazine , Leavitt recently wrote, “Climate change advocates are already stating that design professionals and others in the construction and engineering industry must adapt to climate change and consider climate change issues in connection with the services they deliver. If that attitude represents a new standard of care, then the ramifications could be profound.”

Leavitt is a principal in the Chicago office of law firm Much Shelist, and chair of its construction law practice. He is a renowned legal authority with over 35 years of construction and engineering law experience. Leavitt has been at the forefront of cutting edge legal issues, like the use of 3D printing in construction. He also has deep experience with contractual delivery systems for infrastructure and other types of construction and engineering projects.

“Recent events such as the February winter storm in Texas and the ongoing degradation of critical infrastructure nationwide show that climate risk engineering and resilience is critically essential for the construction sector,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Josh’s legal experience and knowledge in the construction and engineering industry will be invaluable to Jupiter’s growing roster of commercial clients.”

Leavitt represents owners, contractors, architects, engineers, manufacturers, and commercial tenants. His clients have included some of the world’s largest contractors and design professionals, and he has experience in matters involving dozens of building systems and technologies, ranging from stone cladding on high-rise and super tall buildings to oil refinery instrumentation and control systems to process piping in alternative energy plants. Leavitt is an Elected Fellow of the American College of Construction Lawyers and served as President of the Society of Illinois Construction Lawyers.

“As buildings, bridges and other infrastructure around the country reveal the wear and vulnerability associated with climate change, the construction and engineering industry has much work to do to prepare for the accelerating challenges,” Leavitt said. “The coming years are likely to see mass migration and new resiliency measures adopted in response to climate change, and the companies that flourish will be the ones that best understand the future dynamics of the physical risk landscape.“

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in data and analytics services to make informed decisions to anticipate risk from extreme weather, sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by short, medium and long-term climate change. Jupiter’s ClimateScoreTM Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

About Much

Founded in 1970, Much is a full-service law firm with a focus on business and legal counseling, transactions, litigation and dispute resolution. From M&A and private equity, employment law and intellectual property to blockchain, construction law and other emerging issues, the firm serves clients of all sizes and at every stage of development. Throughout its history, Much lawyers have successfully represented privately held businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals, start-ups, micro-caps, and Fortune 1000 global leaders. Much has offices in Chicago and Irvine, California.