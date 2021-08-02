Windsong Global and Hilco Brands Acquire Majority Stake in Earth Shoes

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsong Global LLC (“Windsong”), a private investment firm focused primarily on the consumer sector, and Hilco Brands, LLC (“Hilco”), announced today that they have made a majority investment in Earth Shoes (“Earth”), a leader in the comfort footwear category distributing under the brands Earth, Earth Spirit, Earth Elements, Earth Origins and Kalso, along with the recently licensed brand Tamaris (which has deep roots in Europe). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Earth is the fifth investment made by Windsong in its current investment platform, following its purchase of select consumer branded companies including Daytona Apparel, SWIMS and Robeez.



Earth is a longstanding footwear brand with over 50 years of wellness heritage. Its footwear collection is best known for being fashionable without compromising comfort. The brand is sold online and in stores across the country, ranging from Walmart to QVC to Nordstrom, and is committed to sustainable minded design and manufacturing as well as social fairness in its partnerships. Since the brand’s inception, it has sold over 150 million pairs of shoes.

William Sweedler, Chairman and CEO of Windsong added, “Earth has established itself as a leading and trusted brand in the comfort footwear sector, and I believe significant expansion opportunities exist within the sector as well as opportunities to leverage its strong intellectual property and brand equity into new categories. The brand is incredibly relevant to consumer sentiment today and we are excited to dedicate the resources, capital and relationships to propel the company into its next chapter of growth.”

“We spoke with many investors and the Windsong team’s understanding of our business was what set them apart from all the rest. At Earth, we are focused on bringing comfort, sustainability, style and ultimately happiness every day to our customers through their feet!” said Mark Parsley, recently named CEO of Earth. “We are excited to invest in the Earth brand go forward, with the support of Windsong, and to continue to offer our customers outstanding innovative products.”

Dechert LLP acted as legal advisor to Windsong along with Hilco Global serving as senior advisors.

About Windsong Global

Windsong Global LLC is a leading private investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 2006, Windsong and its predecessor funds have completed 58 transactions and total in excess of $10 billion of enterprise value, in the fitness, beauty, personal care, apparel/accessories and e-commerce sectors.