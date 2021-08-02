Well-Nourished, Brighter Future Initiative Launched to Foster Healthier Communities Throughout California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, in collaboration with The Children’s Partnership, Latino Coalition for a Healthy California, First 5 Sacramento, Los Angeles County Office of Education and No Kid Hungry, is proud to announce the official launch of Well-Nourished, Brighter Futures , an initiative of the Let’s Eat Healthy® movement.



Working with stakeholders representing community-based, academic, government and advocacy organizations in California, the partnering organizations led a two-day convening to share learning, resources and capacity. The meetings resulted in a comprehensive Convening Report that aims to inspire, support and propel action and advocacy to support healthier, nourished children and families.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“Improving nutrition and health outcomes will require multisector support at all levels to ensure people are able to access healthy foods and nutrition education, which play an important role in supporting healthier children, families and communities,” said Ashley Rosales, RDN and one of Dairy Council of California’s lead coordinators. “Comprehensive, creative and collaborative action is needed to ensure nutrition equity for children, and Well-Nourished Brighter Futures can help make that a reality.”

The Convening Report is a robust framework that outlines key nutrition principles of the initiative and next steps, and it captures key findings and takeaways gleaned from the invaluable expertise and input shared during the convening. The report provides stakeholders and interested professionals guidance and information to help improve nutrition education, facilitate and provide access to nutritious foods and advocate for every child’s nutritional needs in diverse settings.

“Many children in California and throughout the United States lack access to nutritious foods and nutrition education, leaving them without the resources they need to achieve optimal health,” said Shannan Young, RDN, SNS and Dairy Council of California’s co-lead coordinator. “By working together, we can support children’s health through nutrition, which can have a lifelong impact on their success in school and life.”

“COVID-19 has reminded all of us of the grave disparities that exist in non-Black Latinx, Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color when it comes to access to nutritious food,” said Rosa Flores, Senior State Programs Manager with the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California. “The Well-Nourished Brighter Futures initiative is an opportunity for us to center on equity and better serve all children and families in our state so that they may thrive, succeed, and live long and healthy lives.“

Through shared values and objectives, the Well-Nourished Brighter Futures initiative invites interested individuals and organizations to learn about the initiative and how they can be part of a larger effort to ensure healthier children through nutrition at HealthyEating.org/WNBF .

Advocates for healthier children, families and communities through nutrition education can also join Let’s Eat Healthy, a movement that aims to empower stakeholders to champion community health through nutrition at HealthyEating.org/Join .

About Dairy Council of California

For over a century, Dairy Council of California has empowered stakeholders, including educators, health professionals and community leaders, to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Funded by California’s dairy farm families and local milk processors and under the guidance of California Department of Food and Agriculture, Dairy Council of California’s free science-based nutrition education resources, Mobile Dairy Classroom assemblies, training programs and online resources educate millions of students and families in California and throughout the United States. Learn more at HealthyEating.org .

Media Contact:

Rachel Bonachea

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

916.633.3935

rbonachea@dairycouncilofca.org



