Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in Motivational Fulfillment and Logistics Services (MFALS)

SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pike Street Capital, LLC (Pike Street) announced today an investment in Motivational Fulfillment and Logistics Services (MFALS), a Chino, California-based provider of fulfillment, shipping, packaging, and other value-added services to retail and direct-to-consumer clients. The increasing demand for logistics services in recent years has fueled strong growth for MFALS. The Pike Street investment will serve to expand the company’s geographic reach, add additional facilities, and advance its proprietary technology systems.



“The Altman family has built an impressive business that is 100% committed to the success of its clients. The name brands that trust MFALS are a testament to this,” said Dave Dandel, Partner at Pike Street Capital. “The fast-growing logistics space is an area we’re really focused on, and we are excited to partner with such a tenured and experienced team.”

MFALS was founded in 1977 by Hal Altman. Under his leadership, and that of his children, Andrea Stuhley and Tony Altman, the business has established itself as a trusted partner to top retailers and brands across North America and has grown to over 1,000 employees. MFALS routinely ships to all major retailers as well as countless independent retailers and individual consumers from its four warehouse facilities, strategically located near the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Tony Altman and Andrea Stuhley will continue to run all operational aspects of the business as co-Presidents. Hal Altman will continue to provide strategic oversight to the business as a member of the board. “We felt confident selecting Pike Street because of their operational focus and experience in technology-enabled logistics,” said Tony Altman. “We believe the investment will enable us to provide even more services and capabilities to our clients as well as supporting their continued growth.”

Pike Street Capital invests in middle market companies with leading market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional customers and B2B growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services. The firm’s $237M over-subscribed inaugural fund closed in November 2020.



About Motivational Fulfillment and Logistics Services

MFALS has established itself as a trusted partner to top retailers and brands across North America. Based in Chino, California, the company provides fulfillment, shipping, packaging, and other value-added services to retail and direct-to-consumer (D2C) clients. MFALS routinely to all major retailers as well as countless independent retailers and individual consumers from out of its four warehouse facilities, strategically located near the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.mfals.com.

About Pike Street Capital

With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.