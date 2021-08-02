New Ebook: Water Heaters In Control

Green Builder Media announces the publication of a new free ebook about the latest technology in water heaters and how they are an integral link to today’s electrified homes.

Lake City, Colo., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly an appliance that only got attention when the shower ran cold, the water heater is now an integrated smart-home device that allows homeowners to lower energy bills, participate in energy management programs, and have confidence a hot shower is always on tap. 

Green Builder Media and Rheem are proud to offer a new quick-read ebook, Water Heaters In Control, that talks about the new elevated role hot water heaters play in an energy-efficient home and how the appliance is part of the future of electrified homes. 

Rheem’s ProTerra Hybrid Electric Water Heater is a result of a four-year development process, which included over 30 industry experts and rigorous testing and refinement in both lab and field conditions. As a result, ProTerra combines unparalleled efficiency, first-of-its-kind innovations for the category, and unmatched serviceability features packed into an aesthetically pleasing design.

“The ProTerra is the first product in the market that has a UEF of up to 4.0,” says Ankur Maheshwari, Rheem’s Global Decarbonization Lead. “Compare that to the standard electric UEF of .93, and that is tremendous. One dollar of electricity in the unit converts to $4 of heat in water. That’s where the efficiency comes in.” 

Learn more about this super-efficient appliance, including its:

  • Energy efficiency.
  • Leak detection and prevention.
  • Scheduling for time-of-use rates. 
  • “Battery storage” for the utility grid. 
  • Ability to fit into tighter spaces. 

Download your free copy here.

To interview experts about hot water heaters, high-performance electrified homes or other sustainability topics, contact Cati O'Keefe.   

                This new ebook is not just about water heaters, it's about how electric water heaters are the pathway to greater efficiency and the future of electrified homes. 
                
            
            

                
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
