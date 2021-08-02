Crystal Technologies embarks on Inter-chain DeFi quest

Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Technologies has recently released an updated version for their key product, namely the Crystal Wallet . It is a multi-chain wallet that supports various prominent blockchains, and enables its users to manage more than 100 thousands crypto assets at ease. The list of supported blockchains and token standards grows over time. This release once again reaffirms the startup’s commitment on their Inter-chain DeFi quest.



Besides the multi-chain wallet, the project revealed in its roadmap an interesting DeFi product lineup for their Crystal Ecosystem. They plan to launch a set of Decentralised Exchanges on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Tron and Solana within the next 9 months, and eventually connect them all into a single inter-chain decentralised liquidity hub. The team stated that via this product lineup, they aimed to bolster the interconnectivity among the various blockchain platforms, as well as DApps and liquidity protocols inhabiting those blockchains.

Crystal Technologies is raising funds via the offering of their CrystalToken ( CRT ) to materialise their roadmap. CRT serves as the main utility token in Crystal Wallet and other DeFi products in the Crystal Ecosystem. Besides, CRT also gives its holders governance authority on the development of Crystal Products.

The token offering is scheduled to start on August 6th. According to the token distribution plan , 45% of the total supply is offered to the public via their token sale, while another 15% is reserved for airdrop and bounty campaigns. Their token sale has been mentioned in various popular IEO review sites such as ICOHolder , Coincodex or ICOHotLink

The project is boosting its presence on social media platforms via a series of bounties on Twitter . Each participant is entitled to receive 200 CRT upon completing a few simple steps such as downloading and giving a review for the Crystal Wallet application on Google Play or Apple App Store . Besides, they are also actively promoting their Ambassador Program whose primary purpose is to enlist notable Crypto Youtubers to join forces with them in their marketing frontier. The team reported that more than 3,000 participants have whitelisted for their upcoming token sales in the last 3 days, and through a multi-faceted social marketing campaign, they are targeting 20,000 by the start of their token sale.

