LeadCoverage Officially Sunsets SmithBrown Marketing, Marking Company-Wide Progression

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , one of the fastest-growing global B2B lead generation firms, today announced the company is officially transitioning from the name SmithBrown Marketing to LeadCoverage, representing a new chapter of developing new processes and providing clients diversified lead generation strategies. The firm was named “Atlanta’s 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by The Best and Brightest. This title recognizes LeadCoverage's continued dedication as they improve their employees' work experiences and provide ample growth opportunities.



LeadCoverage, originally founded in 2017 as SmithBrown Marketing, is a B2B lead generation firm specializing in supply chain, technology, and warehousing. LeadCoverage was established by Kara Brown and Will Haraway, initial co-workers turned business partners as they combined their shared love for supply chain industry to create a specialized marketing and PR firm. Their team has continued developing and innovating, breaking barriers while experiencing unprecedented growth.

“Last year we expanded into new relevant markets with strategic client acquisitions, quick tactical adjustments and were able to engage top-level talent amidst a pandemic,” said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “Our team is rapidly expanding and our clientele base is continuing to grow upstream, producing record-breaking inbound conversion and generating new business for our clients.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Their leadership accompanied by an equipped team with diverse skills and backgrounds has led them to be recognized as the best and brightest. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry based on key measures in various categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and more.

“At LeadCoverage we have a ‘Culture of Yes’ that allows our team to be open when encountering new partnerships, opportunities and innovations,'' said Kara Brown. “Operating from a place of respect, dignity, honesty, and transparency has influenced our culture tremendously. These principles guided us last year as we not only survived but thrived, growing 60%.”



The Atlanta Innovation Forum also recently honored LeadCoverage as a “Top Innovator of 2021.” The “Top Innovator Program” recognizes and showcases the most innovative and diverse companies in the Southeast, awarding companies based on their ability to identify and solve pressing industry issues. LeadCoverage developed and fully executed a sales development center for their sales team during the height of COVID-19. The center operated by effectively setting warm meetings with prospects for clients using a fully rounded digital tech stack that included an auto-dialer, natural language processor and intent data to qualify leads. This innovation eliminated the need for face-to-face meetings making digital sales not only possible, but thrive in a time of intense uncertainty.

A high demand for B2B lead generation professionals has led LeadCoverage to actively recruit ambitious talent to join their efforts . Their open Lead Generation Engineer (Account Manager) positions are unique roles at various levels tailored towards marketing and lead generation professionals. Opportunities include cultivating client relationships while executing project buildout and management. Individuals familiar with lead generation principles, have a client communication flair and understand the importance of tracking sales goals and results are ideal candidates.

“LeadCoverage strives for innovation every day through our work with our front line clients that solve problems and create solutions for their customers,” said Will Haraway, chief content officer and co-founder, LeadCoverage. “Leaning into our niche has allowed us to break barriers and establish new industry standards.”

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage helps companies develop, or boost, lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused business was started by two industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway. More specifically, LeadCoverage provides lead gen services, including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting tech stacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. For more information, please visit www.leadcoverage.com.

